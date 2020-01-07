Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh dance in the fields of Latur to celebrate 17 years of Tujhe Meri Kasam  

Tujhe Meri Kasam is a special film for Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh, not only because it is their debut film, but because the films brought them closer to each other. On Friday, the film completed 17 years of release and the now-married couple took to their social media handles to celebrate the occasion by dancing to the songs from the film.

Genelia posted a picture of the lovebirds sitting on a tractor, with the caption, “17 years of Tujhe Meri Kasam… My first film- It has my heart quite literally @riteishd.” The video also has the title music of the movie in the background.

17years of “Tujhe Meri Kasam”

My First Film. Has my heart quite literally @Riteishd❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/IpCfZSuXop

— Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) January 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Riteish posted a video where he is seen grooving to the title song while sitting on a tractor. He is later joined by his wife. Riteish captioned the video as, “17 years on …. feels like yesterday- reliving the memories of our debut film. #17YearsOfTujheMeriKasam”

17 years on …. fees like yesterday- reliving the memories of our debut film. #17YearsOfTujheMeriKasam @geneliad pic.twitter.com/VZ6W499tHa

— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 3, 2020

The couple shared another video in which they are recreating their characters Rishi and Anjali as they dance in the fields of Riteish's native town of Latur. Sharing the video, Deshmukh wrote, "#17YearsOfTujheMeriKasam Feels like yesterday… somethings in life are forever. Thank you all for the unconditional love that you have showered upon @geneliad & me.”

#17YearsOfTujheMeriKasam

Feels like yesterday… somethings in life are forever. Thank you all for the unconditional love that you have showered upon @geneliad & me.

Location: Babhalgaon, Latur

Shot by : @sandeep_films pic.twitter.com/Oqa4HL3HOe

— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 3, 2020

Genelia was 16 years old when she had met Riteish for the first time. They became friends and gradually fell in love. After dating for nine long years, the much-in-love couple tied the knot on February 3, 2012. They have two kids together.

