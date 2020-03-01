Sidharth Shukla parties the night away at the launch of friend Kushal Tandon’s new restaurant, see photos

Now that he is out of the Bigg Boss 13 house and that too as a winner, Sidharth Shukla is partying hard, making up for the past five months! We recently saw him having fun with a bunch of friends, hosted by TV actor Kushal Tandon. Kushal, who has launched a new restaurant, hosted a celebration for his friends.

The guest list also included Nikitin Dheer, Nia Sharma, Ravi Dubey and wife Sargun Mehta, Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sandhu. On Instagram, Sidharth shared a photo of the gang. "Best wishes Kushal for your new venture," he wrote.

Niktin Dheer also shared a photo of the four boys, and wrote, "Good times".

And here's Kushal Tandon, with his big boys!

Nia Sharma had a warm note for her 'Swagmaster'. "Hey you swagsmaster @therealkushaltandon, wishing you the best again for your new venture @arbour28mumbai ! It's kickass and thank you for hosting us all last night," she wrote.

Karanvir Bohra also shared a handful of photos from the opening ceremony of the restaurant.

Looks like it was a great party indeed!

