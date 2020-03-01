Sidharth Shukla parties the night away at the launch of friend Kushal Tandon’s new restaurant, see photos

Now that he is out of the Bigg Boss 13 house and that too as a winner, Sidharth Shukla is partying hard, making up for the past five months! We recently saw him having fun with a bunch of friends, hosted by TV actor Kushal Tandon. Kushal, who has launched a new restaurant, hosted a celebration for his friends.
The guest list also included Nikitin Dheer, Nia Sharma, Ravi Dubey and wife Sargun Mehta, Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sandhu. On Instagram, Sidharth shared a photo of the gang. "Best wishes Kushal for your new venture," he wrote.
Best wishes Kushal for your new venture ..
704.1k Likes, 17.1k Comments – Sidharth Shukla (@realsidharthshukla) on Instagram: "Best wishes Kushal for your new venture .."
Niktin Dheer also shared a photo of the four boys, and wrote, "Good times".
14.4k Likes, 418 Comments – ???????????????????????????? ???????????????????? (@nikitindheer) on Instagram: "Good times!!.."
And here's Kushal Tandon, with his big boys!
75.9k Likes, 1,079 Comments – Kushal Tandon (@therealkushaltandon) on Instagram: "Big boys at @arbour28mumbai@"
Hey you swagmaster @therealkushaltandon wishing you the best again for your new venture @arbour28mumbai ! It's kickass and thank you for hosting us all last night????????!! @whiterose_tina seeing u soon for my makeover too❤️
175.6k Likes, 397 Comments – Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Instagram: "Hey you swagmaster @therealkushaltandon wishing you the best again for your new venture…"
Karanvir Bohra also shared a handful of photos from the opening ceremony of the restaurant.
Some more from last night's opening of @arbour28mumbai Fun times with friends. Thank you @therealkushaltandon and @whiterose_tina for the warm hospitality
38.6k Likes, 314 Comments – Karanvir Bohra (@karanvirbohra) on Instagram: "Some more from last night's opening of @arbour28mumbai Fun times with friends. Thank you…"
Looks like it was a great party indeed!
Also Read: It's only Sidharth Shukla on Shehnaaz Gill's mind, we have proof
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply