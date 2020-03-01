Just a couple of BTS performances on ‘Black Swan’ and ‘ON’ to make your Sunday better!

South Korean group BTS dropped their mega-album 'Map Of The Soul: 7' on February 21, 2020, which has become No. 1 album in several countries. The album is special since it showcases their growth through the years, has a special place since they are in their seventh year as a group and seven members share personal experiences through it.

As the worldwide phenomenon continue to promote their album, here are some of the performances they have already done on several shows and let's just say it, their live performances are incredible!

1. 'Black Swan' – The Late Late Show With James Corden

2. 'ON' – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

3. 'Black Swan' – M Countdown

4. 'ON' – M Countdown

5. 'Black Swan' – Music Bank

6. 'ON' – Music Bank

7. 'Black Swan' – Inkigayo

8. 'On' – Inkigayo

ALSO READ: BTS Army donates ticket refunds after Seoul concerts get cancelled due to Coronavirus outbreak

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results