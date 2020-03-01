Just a couple of BTS performances on ‘Black Swan’ and ‘ON’ to make your Sunday better!

South Korean group BTS dropped their mega-album 'Map Of The Soul: 7' on February 21, 2020, which has become No. 1 album in several countries. The album is special since it showcases their growth through the years, has a special place since they are in their seventh year as a group and seven members share personal experiences through it.
1. 'Black Swan' – The Late Late Show With James Corden
2. 'ON' – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
3. 'Black Swan' – M Countdown
4. 'ON' – M Countdown
5. 'Black Swan' – Music Bank
6. 'ON' – Music Bank
7. 'Black Swan' – Inkigayo
8. 'On' – Inkigayo
