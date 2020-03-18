Huma Qureshi to perform action packed sequences in her next Valimai

Huma has gone South again, this time to do some heavy duty stunts. After making a grand debut in Tamil with Rajinikan's Kaala, Huma Qureshi is all set to impress the audience with her next – Valimai. The film features the actress playing the role of Ajith Kumar's love interest, and had been busy shooting for it in Chennai.
The actress was spotted enjoying a bike ride in the city. Looking uber -cool in an all-black look, she was seen riding a classic red Royal Enfield. Qureshi is gearing up for action sequences in Valimai and even learning bike-riding for the same.
