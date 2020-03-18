Huma Qureshi to perform action packed sequences in her next Valimai

Huma has gone South again, this time to do some heavy duty stunts. After making a grand debut in Tamil with Rajinikan's Kaala, Huma Qureshi is all set to impress the audience with her next – Valimai. The film features the actress playing the role of Ajith Kumar's love interest, and had been busy shooting for it in Chennai.

The actress was spotted enjoying a bike ride in the city. Looking uber -cool in an all-black look, she was seen riding a classic red Royal Enfield. Qureshi is gearing up for action sequences in Valimai and even learning bike-riding for the same.

An action-thriller, Valimai is scheduled to hit the screens on Diwali this year. The mystery adventure drama is directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor. The technical crew of the film includes cinematographer Nirav Shah and music director Yuvan Shankar Raja.

