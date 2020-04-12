Shatrughan Sinha: “Not answering a question on Ramayan doesn’t disqualify Sonakshi Sinha from being a good Hindu”

Shatrughan Sinha is proud of the fact that he is named after a character in the Ramayan and that his brothers are also named after Rama and his brothers in Ramayan.His twin sons are named Luv and Kush.
However, Shatrughan Sinha is proud of the fact that he is named after a character in the Ramayan and that his brothers are also named after Rama and his brothers in Ramayan. His twin sons are named Luv and Kush.
Shatruji says he is a proud father. “I am very proud of all my three children. Sonakshi became a star on her own. I never had to launch her career.She is a daughter any father would be proud to have. Not answering a question on the Ramayan doesn’t disqualify Sonakshi from being a good Hindu. She doesn’t need a certificate of approval from anyone.”
Also Read: Throwback Thursday: When Anees Bazmee played a young Shatrughan Sinha in a film
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply