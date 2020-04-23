El Profesor aka Álvaro Morte shares an emotional video from the last day of Money Heist shooting

Spanish show Money Heist aka Le Casa De Papel quickly climbed the ladder of one of the most-watched shows on Netflix. The thrill, the chase, the cast, and the emotions, the netizens absolutely love and want more of it. The season 4 premiered earlier this month.

Álvaro Morte, who plays El Profesor in the series, shared a video from the last day of shooting. The crew members were clapping and cheering for him as he hugged them. It was an emotional day for everyone.

View this post on Instagram

Último día de rodaje de @lacasadepapel Me abrazan mis hermanos @jesus_colmenar (el dire) y @migueamoedo (el dire de foto) a quienes quiero/debo tanto… Sin ellos #elprofesor no existiría. Y sin el resto del brutal equipo de @vancouvermedia_ Y sin vosotros, claro. Ya sois 10M. Gracias siempre por estar ahí ❤️ Gracias @kronometrillo por haber grabado este momento. #equipazo

A post shared by Álvaro Morte (@alvaromorte) on Apr 22, 2020 at 5:13am PDT

In the latest season, Lives are on the line as the Professor's plan begins to unravel and the thieves must fend off enemies from both inside and outside the Bank of Spain.

Created by Álex Pina, Money Heist aka Le Casa De Papel stars Álvaro Morte as The Professor, Itziar Ituño as Raquel, Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo, Miguel Herrán as Rio, Jaime Lorente Lopez as Denver, Alba Flores as Nairobi, Darko Peric as Helsinki, Esther Acebo as Monica, Hovik Keuchkerian, Rodrigo de la Serna, and Pedro Alonso as Berlin.

ALSO READ: Money Heist cast Álvaro Morte, Úrsula Corberó, Jaime Lorente and Esther Acebo get grooving in this video

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results