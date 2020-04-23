Jaaved Jaaferi and daughter Alavia Jaaferi are the new ‘Boogie Woogie’ dance duo on TikTok and we love it

It is safe to say that celebrities are moving to TikTok to create fun content for their fans. Amid lockdown, this has become a source of entertainment. Actor Jaaved Jaaferi has joined his daughter in a TikTok dance video and well, all we want to say is that we miss Boogie Woogie.

Alavia Jaaferi, who studies abroad, is currently in Mumbai along with her family amid lockdown. She is quite popular on social media and often makes TikTok videos. She recently shared a dance video with her father and he is absolutely nailing the dance routine.

.@jaavedjaaferi and daughter Alaviaa get grooving ???????? | @realbollywoodhungama

Jaaved Jaaferi was known to be a phenomenal dancer in early days in Bollywood and then went onto become a judge on the long-running Boogie Woogie dance show along with his Naaved and actor Ravi Behl. And it so good to see that the actor has not lost his touch.

Last year, Jaaved even featured in a dance video with his son Meezaan who made his debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s production Malaal.

On the work front, Jaaved Jaaferi is set to star in Coolie No 1 and Takht.

