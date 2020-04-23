Sunil Grover paints Katrina Kaif and shares the result on Instagram

With the nation under lockdown, people are investing time in their hobbies and trying new things. Several celebrities are also giving a try at cooking, painting and other hobbies. Actor-comedian Sunil Grover too has explored his painting skills during the lockdown and has shared the result.

Sunil Grover took to Instagram to share a drawing that he made. The comedian tried to draw Katrina Kaif's still from the film Bharat. While the drawing had no resemblance to Katrina, fans were all praise for his attempt. Sharing the picture, Sunil Grover wrote, "Lockdown ne kitne poet, kitne chef bana diye. Ek painter ka example yahan hai."

View this post on Instagram

Lockdown ne kitne poet, kitne chef bana diye. Ek painter ka example yahan hai.

A post shared by Sunil Grover (@whosunilgrover) on Apr 22, 2020 at 3:22am PDT

Sunil Grover worked with Katrina Kaif in the film Bharat that was released in 2019. Sunil played the role of Salman Khan's best friend in the film. Meanwhile, Sunil Grover has been entertaining his fans and followers with hilarious videos he keeps posting on social media. Recently, he shared his quarantine schedule in a video on Instagram which made several of his followers crack up. In the post, Sunil shared how he wakes up, drinks tea, goes to the bathroom and drinks tea, has breakfast, then tea and after watching TV, drinks tea again. That's how he spends the rest of his day.

View this post on Instagram

Kya kiya aaj? ?? Music on the talk by @sumitsethiofficial

A post shared by Sunil Grover (@whosunilgrover) on Apr 20, 2020 at 7:36am PDT

