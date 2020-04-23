Sunil Grover paints Katrina Kaif and shares the result on Instagram

With the nation under lockdown, people are investing time in their hobbies and trying new things. Several celebrities are also giving a try at cooking, painting and other hobbies. Actor-comedian Sunil Grover too has explored his painting skills during the lockdown and has shared the result.
Sunil Grover took to Instagram to share a drawing that he made. The comedian tried to draw Katrina Kaif's still from the film Bharat. While the drawing had no resemblance to Katrina, fans were all praise for his attempt. Sharing the picture, Sunil Grover wrote, "Lockdown ne kitne poet, kitne chef bana diye. Ek painter ka example yahan hai."
Lockdown ne kitne poet, kitne chef bana diye. Ek painter ka example yahan hai.
Kya kiya aaj? ?? Music on the talk by @sumitsethiofficial
