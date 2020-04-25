Sara Ali Khan cracks a bad ‘Knock Knock’ joke and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan is shocked

Sara Ali Khan is certainly having a fun time with her lock-down companion, i.e. mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The goofy videos that she keeps sharing are proof enough. In fact, Ibrahim, who wasn't very active on Instagram earlier, has become much more regular now, probably thanks to his uninterrupted stay at home.

Meanwhile, we are already familiar to Sara's shayars and rhymes. Not the first time that she has come up with a 'knock knock joke', but some more does not hurt. She took to Instagram to share a video with Ibrahim, wherein the two crack yet another knock knock joke. Ibrahim can't certainly make sense out of it, and is heard saying 'shut up' when Sara stops recording. "For now, we all live under a rock / All of us- the nerd , the jock /In the meantime Ibrahim and sister you can mock/ While we do our favourite Knock Knock," Sara wrote, sharing the video. Watch it below.

View this post on Instagram

For now, we all live under a rock ???? All of us- the nerd ????the jock ⚽️ In the meantime Ibrahim and sister you can mock ???????????? While we do our favourite Knock Knock????????‍♀️???????????????????? #knockout

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Apr 24, 2020 at 6:01am PDT

Sara, who was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, finished shooting for David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 shortly before all shoots were halted due to Covid-19 pandemic. She is also a part of Akshay Kumar starrer Atrangi Re.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results