Disha Patani says she hates pampering herself in a salon 

Going by her looks, one can only imagine that actress Disha Patani spends hours on her beauty regime. However, the truth is far from it. While the actress is very disciplined about her fitness regime, she is not much into pampering herself at a salon.

Talking to a daily, Disha said that she is very lazy when it comes to beauty treatments. However, with the lockdown in place, the actress is utilising the time doing facials. She said that she has been using face scrubs and masks. The Baaghi 2 actress said that she is not used to all this and hates going to salons to pamper herself.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani will next be seen in Salman Khan starrer Radhe:Your Most Wanted Bhai.

