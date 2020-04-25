Disha Patani says she hates pampering herself in a salon 

Going by her looks, one can only imagine that actress Disha Patani spends hours on her beauty regime. However, the truth is far from it. While the actress is very disciplined about her fitness regime, she is not much into pampering herself at a salon.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani will next be seen in Salman Khan starrer Radhe:Your Most Wanted Bhai.
