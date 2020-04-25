Malaika Arora shares a sun-kissed selfie, pens a note of gratitude amid lock-down

It's been over a month since India was put under a lock-down to contain the spread of Covid-19, and as we sail through this difficult time amid a global pandemic, we are taking it one day at a time. This, however, also serves well as a break to spend good time with the family members. That's how actors, whose shoots are halted indefinitely now, are treating it as well.

Malaika Arora, who is spending the lock-down with beau Arjun Kapoor, is indulging in cooking, working out from home or is plain chilling. On Instagram, she shared a sun-kissed selfie of herself, expressing gratitude about the fact that she is safe amid this crisis. "Another week goes by… wondering wat awaits us….but for now loving the sun on my skin n the wind in my hair n the comfort of knowing that I have a roof over my head with my loved ones .#gratitudeonly???? #staypositive #stayhomestaysafe #inthistogether," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

Another week goes by… wondering wat awaits us….but for now loving the sun on my skin n the wind in my hair n the comfort of knowing that I have a roof over my head with my loved ones .#gratitudeonly???? #staypositive #stayhomestaysafe #inthistogether

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Apr 24, 2020 at 9:09pm PDT

A few days back, on Earth Day, Malaika shared a rather thoughtful message. "Mother earth is a living organism too. Love, honor and respect her," her note read. That, indeed, is the need of the hour!

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results