Ramayan’s Lakshman, Sunil Lahri’s son, Krish looks exactly like him and the internet can’t keep calm

Sunil Lahri shot to fame after starring as Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan. Considered as the heartthrob of his time, Sunil Lahri did manage to leave a lot of girls going gaga over his chocolate boy looks. It looks like Sunil Lahri’s son, Krish Pathak, is walking on his father’s footsteps. The internet is going crazy over the uncanny resemblance of the father-son duo.
The aspiring actor looks up to Ranveer Singh for his acting skills.
Also Read: THIS is what inspired Sunil Lahri to take up the role of Lakshman in Ramayan
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply