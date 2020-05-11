Ramayan’s Lakshman, Sunil Lahri’s son, Krish looks exactly like him and the internet can’t keep calm

Sunil Lahri shot to fame after starring as Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan. Considered as the heartthrob of his time, Sunil Lahri did manage to leave a lot of girls going gaga over his chocolate boy looks. It looks like Sunil Lahri’s son, Krish Pathak, is walking on his father’s footsteps. The internet is going crazy over the uncanny resemblance of the father-son duo.

Krish is an aspiring actor and has already made his debut with P.O.W.: Bandhi Yuddh Ke. Krish looks like a carbon copy of his father as the fans like to address it. Still waiting to sign his next project, Krish says even though he had a connection in the industry, one can only last on the basis of talent.

The aspiring actor looks up to Ranveer Singh for his acting skills.

