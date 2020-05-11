“I feel a responsibility to give you a massively memorable film,” says Vijay Deverakonda to Karan Johar

Actor Vijay Deverakonda rose to fame with the Telugu film Arjun Reddy. The film gave him nationwide recognition and went on to become an in-demand actor. Before the lockdown commenced, it was announced that the actor will be making his Bollywood debut with the multilingual film Fighter produced by Karan Johar.

On May 9, Vijay Deverakonda turned a year older and wishes poured in for the South star. Karan Johar too took to Twitter to wish the star of his upcoming film. "Happy birthday Vijay! We will celebrate soon! And can’t wait for everyone to see you explode on screen with @purijagan !!! Watch this space for more!! @Charmmeofficial @ananyapandayy," Karan tweeted.

In his response to the wish, Vijay wrote, "Karannn 🙂 I can't wait for India to see what we are making and to celebrate it. And thank you for being you – warm, funny and wholeheartedly supportive. I feel a responsibility to give you a massively memorable film. And I will."

And thank you for being you – warm, funny and whole heartedly supportive ???? I feel a responsibility to give you a massively memorable film. And I will ???????????? https://t.co/jUAgx4wrre

— Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) May 10, 2020

Fighter is being directed by Puri Jagannadh and also features Ananya Panday as the female lead. This is the first time Vijay will be collaborating with Puri Jagannadh who has directed films like Mahesh Babu starrer Pokiri and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap. Before the lockdown, Ananya and Vijay had started shooting for the film in Mumbai and were often spotted while heading towards their shoot location.

