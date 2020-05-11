Who Didn’t Love Raucous Little Richard?

Nobody had a better sense of humor about himself than– he called himself “The Bronze Liberace.” His crazy, dance-friendly music was so addicting that we could not WAIT to see him when he performed in Chicago in the late 60’s. We had to go to the Rush Street club alone because no one shared our enthusiasm, but the night was more than worth it. Richard welcomed us backstage, and showed us his makeup tricks and fancy wardrobe. He sent one of his employees to walk us home to make sure we were safe. What a sweetheart. A true original, Richard suffered all his life because he was so delightfully gay, but desperately wanted to be true to his religion. We will never forget his pencil thin mustache, pompadour, and oversize gabardine suit in the early days. Yes, we loved Little Richard’s concert MORE than The Beatles…thanks for the memories.

Above, Little Richard performed in the movie The Girl Can’t Help It

