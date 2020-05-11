Tobey Maguire Loves Being Single Again

What pandemic? Have you ever seen Tobey Maguire, 44, looking happier? He’s with his model girlfriend Tatiana Dieteman, 27, and looks like he doesn’t have a care in the world. The pair met two years ago at a model party held by Tobey’s close friend Leonardo DiCaprio. Tobey and jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, the mother of his two children, divorced in 2017, and it has been a smooth split. Tobey’s kids get along well with Tatiana, and Jennifer has found a new boyfriend of her own. And Tobey’s livin’ large…

