Monsta X drops slick foot-tapping dance number with ‘Fantasia X’

It's the summer of music in the K-pop music industry with several comebacks. South Korean group Monsta X is back with a bang with their album titled 'Fantasia X' with the title track 'Fantasia'. The music video was released today and it is visually so appealing.
The group makes a fiery comeback with 'Fantasia X'. The lyrics depict the never stopping attitude of the six members – Shownu, Kihyun, Minhyuk, Hyungwon, Joohoen, and I.M – even after facing a lot of hardships.
"The waves are coming over and they’re shaking me / Break it down and get it again / It goes like bang, pull and trigger / I don’t kneel (hey) / I’m not broken. I’m (hey) / burning hotter and hotter / Go ahead, go ahead, tie it up, harder / Stop it if you can / Fantasia / Fear erase it, burn it out, blazin’ / Remember again / Fantasia."
Dressed in all black embellished ensembles, the six members flaunt slick choreography, power vocals and rap verses in the music video.
As always, MONSTA X has experimented with new sounds to give out something very refreshing. It's clearly, one of the dance bops of the year! If you thought 'Follow' was a foot-tapping number, 'Fantasia' surpasses that.
