Monsta X drops slick foot-tapping dance number with ‘Fantasia X’

It's the summer of music in the K-pop music industry with several comebacks. South Korean group Monsta X is back with a bang with their album titled 'Fantasia X' with the title track 'Fantasia'. The music video was released today and it is visually so appealing.

The group makes a fiery comeback with 'Fantasia X'. The lyrics depict the never stopping attitude of the six members – Shownu, Kihyun, Minhyuk, Hyungwon, Joohoen, and I.M – even after facing a lot of hardships.

"The waves are coming over and they’re shaking me / Break it down and get it again / It goes like bang, pull and trigger / I don’t kneel (hey) / I’m not broken. I’m (hey) / burning hotter and hotter / Go ahead, go ahead, tie it up, harder / Stop it if you can / Fantasia / Fear erase it, burn it out, blazin’ / Remember again / Fantasia."

During the individual trailer release, every track was introduced via a member's concept trailer. Now, everything fits perfectly in the music video as fans predicted 'Fantasia X' to be the new alternate universe.

Dressed in all black embellished ensembles, the six members flaunt slick choreography, power vocals and rap verses in the music video.

As always, MONSTA X has experimented with new sounds to give out something very refreshing. It's clearly, one of the dance bops of the year! If you thought 'Follow' was a foot-tapping number, 'Fantasia' surpasses that.

