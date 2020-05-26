Priyanka Chopra honours army officer parents Ashok and Madhu Chopra on Memorial Day

Actor Priyanka Chopra's parents Ashok Chopra and Madhu Chopra served in the military as doctors. On the occasion of Memorial Day, she honoured them for serving the country.

On Monday, Priyanka took to Instagram to share a black-and-white picture of her parents dressed in their army uniforms. She wrote in the caption, “Both my parents served in the Indian Army… and maybe that’s why I feel such a kinship with military families all over the world. Today let’s think of all the fallen heroes that have given their lives in service to protect our freedom.”

Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States for honoring and mourning the military personnel who had died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. The holiday is now observed on the last Monday of May, having been observed on May 30 from 1868 to 1970.

