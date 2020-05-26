Did you know Paatal Lok actor Abhishek Banerjee played a small role in Aamir Khan’s Rang De Basanti?

Actor Abhishek Banerjee who rose to fame with his character roles in films like Stree, Bala and Dream Girl made a statement with his performance in the web series titled Paatal Lok. Abhishek Banerjee plays the role of Vishal Tyagi aka Hathoda Tyagi, a serial killer in the show. Banerjee only had a handful of dialogues in the nine-part web series. The audience showered the actor with praise for his stellar performance as a menacing killer.
Abhishek Banerjee also works as a casting director and is one of the founders of Casting Bay.
