Rannvijay Singha says no other individual has been a part of Roadies like he has been; says the show is not the same every year

Rannvijay Singha rose to fame after he became the winner of the first season of the reality TV show Roadies. Till today, Rannvijay continues to be a major part of the show.

Talking to a web portal, Rannvijay said that no other individual has been part of Roadies as he has been. Rannvijay has also worked in movies like London Dreams and Action Replayy, but has always been a part of Roadies.

He said that people have asked him to quit Roadies after the success of his films. To this, he said that Roadies is not the same show every year and they change things since they own the IP of the show. Roadies have been registered in 19 other countries and when they make it they call the team back in India. Rannvijay said that no other show can boast of this and said that it is the biggest show made or owned by an Indian company.

Owing to the lockdown, for the first time ever, the auditions for the 17th season are being conducted on social media. Rannvijay further said that doing shows online is not an alien concept for Roadies. They have been doing Roadies Battleground for several years now, where he gives out tasks and the contestants do them and send in their entries.

