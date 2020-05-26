Rannvijay Singha says no other individual has been a part of Roadies like he has been; says the show is not the same every year

Rannvijay Singha rose to fame after he became the winner of the first season of the reality TV show Roadies. Till today, Rannvijay continues to be a major part of the show.
Talking to a web portal, Rannvijay said that no other individual has been part of Roadies as he has been. Rannvijay has also worked in movies like London Dreams and Action Replayy, but has always been a part of Roadies.
Owing to the lockdown, for the first time ever, the auditions for the 17th season are being conducted on social media. Rannvijay further said that doing shows online is not an alien concept for Roadies. They have been doing Roadies Battleground for several years now, where he gives out tasks and the contestants do them and send in their entries.
ALSO READ: Rannvijay Singha convinces wife Prianka Singha to dance with him in TikTok videos amid the lockdown
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply