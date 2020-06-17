Deepika Padukone finds mental health discussion heartening after comedian Danish Sait opens up about his struggles

Actor Deepika Padukone is finding the discussions around mental health heartening as people are openly speaking about their struggles. Comedian and actor Danish Sait spoke about his struggles and shared it on social media. However, Deepika also shared an important piece of advice for everyone sharing their issues on the internet.

“My 3rd year through therapy and anti depressants, I don’t sleep at night without taking my cipralex tablet. Depression doesn’t look like anything, it makes you feel like nothing from within. Hard to describe, harder to understand. Doctors / professionals have been my only hope,” Danish Sait wrote on Twitter.

It is extremely heartening to see soo many of you coming out and sharing your experience with mental illness. https://t.co/BDArEVZ36b

— Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) June 15, 2020

Retweeting him, Deepika Padukone wrote, “It is extremely heartening to see so many of you coming out and sharing your experience with mental illness.”

However,I would recommend not naming the medication you are on and/or the specifics of the dosage.Simply because:

-it is not a one rule fits all.

– the information could potentially be misused. https://t.co/uDDjoZgvNb

— Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) June 15, 2020

“However,I would recommend not naming the medication you are on and/or the specifics of the dosage.Simply because: -it is not a one rule fits all. – the information could potentially be misused,” she further wrote.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death has left the nation in shock. It has once again started discussions around mental health that have left to many sharing it on social media.

pic.twitter.com/WN1VflGQ6c

— Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) June 16, 2020

After his passing, Deepika took to social media to share an important message that read, “As a person who has had a lived experience with mental illness, I cannot stress enough about the importance of reaching out.” She urged her legion of followers to “talk, communicate, express and seek help” in such a situation. “Remember, you are not alone. We are in this together. And most importantly there is hope.”

Deepika Padukone publicly revealed couple of years ago that she was diagnosed with clinical depression. Since then she has been an advocate for mental health awareness and started the Live Laugh Love foundation to provide help.

