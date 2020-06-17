Ranveer Singh sets thirst trap with his series of new pictures

Bollywood celebrities are continuing their regular lives amid lockdown even when restrictions have been lifted. As the film productions have been shut down indefinitely, Bollywood celebs have been utilizing this time to learn new hobbies, read scripts, work on their fitness, and indulge in some cooking, among other things! Ranveer Singh has been spending time with his wife Deepika Padukone as the latter has been cooking delicious delicacies.

Amid quarantine, every few days, the actor pictures or goes live on Instagram. On Saturday night, he shared a series of pictures on his Instagram stories flaunting his long hair and no beard. The black and white pictures left the fans wanting more.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh starrer 83 has been pushed ahead due to coronavirus pandemic. The actor is set to star as Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan directorial.

He has two more projects lined up – Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Takht.

