Katrina Kaif is staying fit and injury free in lockdown for Ali Abbas Zafar’s superhero action flick

It was recently when filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar confirmed the news that he is indeed making a big-budget superhero film with Katrina Kaif. The filmmaker said that it was about time women took center stage in the superhero genre in India.
Speaking to a daily, Ali revealed that he started writing the story after 2017 blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai where Katrina showcased her prowess in action. He knew she had the body type and to pull off a full-blown action project.
