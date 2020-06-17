Cardi B shows off her bikini body after netizens accuse her of photoshopping her photos

Rapper Cardi B has been spending time at home with her family amid this coronavirus crisis. Amid the pandemic, the 27-year-old rapper recently flaunted her new floral tattoo that goes all the way from her back to her left leg which took 60 hours to complete. And now, she has posted a bikini video after netizens accused her of photoshopping her photos.

“I have to do this video…yesterday I posted a picture too spicy, and the haters claimed that I was Photoshopped, so now I gotta show y’all this motherf**k*ng body. I know a bitch gained some weight. I have to make the thighs match the motherf**k*ng ass,” Cardi B said.

“I know y’all ain’t bodyshaming me. I know I gained a little weight…it doesn’t matter though. A bitch got lipo money," she further said.

Leave my rolls alone

Speaking about new music, she recently revealed during live stream that fans can expect new music very soon. “My single is coming very, very soon, OK guys," she said. “Nah, it’s coming real soon, I swear,” she continued. “And y’all gon’ love it.”

