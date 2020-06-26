BTS’ Stay Gold music video symbolises to never let go of your sparkle and cinematic parallels with Fake Love and Spring Day are amazing

The highly awaited music video of 'Stay Gold' featuring BTS is here and it is mystical. Ahead of their fourth Japanese comeback, the septet dropped the lead single 'Stay Gold' from the upcoming album, 'Map Of The Soul: 7 – The Journey' on June 19. The first performance took place on the Japanese show "CDTV Live! Live!" on June 22. And now, we have the music video too.

The music video is filled with joy as members (RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook) reflect on the hard times and how the new era has brought happiness in their lives. The word 'GOLD' has been used as a metaphor for the precious part of your life which is happiness and love, their most valued possession. They urge to always emphasize beautiful sides of life and want to see everyone to be happy and appreciate the moments of joy. "Stay Gold in a dream / Stay Gold I'll find you / Stay Gold Gold I want to see you / Stay Gold To you all / Stay Gold Attracted / Stay Gold I want to get it / Stay Gold Stay Gold Stay Gold / Stay Gold Forever Gold."

It symbolizes the innocence of youth and how you should hold onto your sparkle. "Peeking moonlight / Won't let sleep tonight / Hold my hand tight / I don't want to let go / Stay gold /Uh yeah".

If you think about it, in a way, this music video is a live version of 'We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal' music video. It takes you through the seven years of their journey reflecting on some of their pivotal moments.

'Stay Gold' seems like a sister of 'Spring Day' as good times are ahead of us. The music video has callbacks to 'Fake Love' and 'Spring Day' music videos. Jimin travelling on a bus reminds us of Jungkook travelling in 'Spring Day'. Similarly, V with matchstick straightaway takes you back to the old era where Jungkook was holding the matchstick. Suga sitting on the chair, Jungkook in the corridor, J-Hope at the door, Jin on the bed are multiple callbacks to the previous music videos. At the end of it, you see them enter the beautiful universe filled with shine and beautiful flowers. It reminds you of the winter-esque montage from 'Spring Day'.

'Stay Gold' will also serve as Original Sound Track for Japanese drama, Spiral Labyrinth – DNA Forensic Investigation (literal translation). Tanaka Kei will headline the drama which is based on a manga of the same name.

The members will perform another original song 'Your Eyes Tell' on July 13 as a part of their comeback. Jungkook has participated in the composition.

'Map Of The Soul: 7 – The Journey' is set to release on July 15, 2020.

