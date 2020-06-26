30 Years Of Ghayal: Sunny Deol reveals why Dharmendra produced the film

Actor Sunny Deol starrer Ghayal has completed 30 years. While the film was a superhit, producers weren’t ready to bankroll the project. The film was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. In a new interview, Sunny Deol revealed what they went through to get the project rolling and how in the end, Dharmendra produced the film.

Sunny Deol revealed that back then Rajkumar Santoshi was assisting Govinda Nihalani and he was yet to make this directorial debut. The actor knew him and Rajkumar narrated him the story. He promised to make it but it was difficult to get a producer since Rajkumar was a new director. Sunny revealed that no one was ready to produce it and that everyone warned him that it wouldn’t work at the box office. The actor further said that almost everyone rejected the core story and even suggested to make some changes. After several rejections, they went to his father, veteran actor Dharmendra.

Since he saw the potential in the story, he decided to produce it. Knowing that Dharmendra had shown confidence in the film, they had to work hard and eventually made the film the way it was scripted.

Ghayal featured Sunny Deol, Meenakshi Seshadri, Raj Babbar, Moushmi Chatterjee, Amrish Puri. The actor also won Special Jury Award at National Film Awards.

