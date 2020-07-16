Adhyayan Summan confirms he’s not going to be a part of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 14

With the news of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 14 airing in September doing rounds, a lot of rumours around the potential participants have surfaced, too. The last season was surely a hit with Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz walking out as the winner and runner-up respectively. This time too, the makers are planning to introduce an out-of-the-box theme for its loyal viewers that help make it the biggest reality show of the Indian television.
Take a look at his tweets.
False news of me being a part of big boss ! Thanks but no thanks ! Disrespectful to say the least ! #BigBoss @ColorsTV please clarify this! Regards
— adhyayan summan (@AdhyayanSsuman) July 15, 2020
Even if it was the end of the world I Would never go there don’t worry ! That’s not my career goal
— adhyayan summan (@AdhyayanSsuman) July 15, 2020
With rumour out of the way, who do you think will be a part of the show? Let us know in the comments below.
