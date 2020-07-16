Sushmita Sen shares cute videos of beau Rohman Shawl as he tutors Alisah and her friend

Sushmita Sen, who won hearts with her comeback in Aarya, has shared a couple of videos where her boyfriend Rohman Shawl is tutoring her daughter Alisah and her friend. The videos will surely make your day better as they take help from him to complete school lessons. Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have been dating for quite a while now and they manage to give us major fitness and couple goals with their posts.

Sushmita was caught recording them and the couple shared a hearty laugh. Posting another video where he’s helping Alisah with her math lessons, Sushmita captioned it as, ““Love is beyond calculations, for everything else there is Math”????????❤️ I see this sight often between Teacher @rohmanshawl & student Alisah Sen (both amazing in Mathematics)…it’s always a heart opening experience!!???? P.S My Rooh has no idea I was shooting this!!???? #sharing #naughtyme #preciousthem #forevercherished #love #seriousclass ????❤️ I love you guys!! #duggadugga”

Take a look at them.

This time I got caught!!! ???????????? Besides, #geography is best taught by me!!!????❤️ Alexa ( Alisah’s best friend) decided to revise a chapter in Geography with @rohmanshawl & well, the rest is History!!! ???????? #toocute #myman #sun #radiation #love #sharing #simplejoys ???????? I love you guys!!! #duggadugga ????????

