Salman Khan wishes Katrina Kaif with a dreamy still from Tiger Zinda Hai

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif turns a year older today. Wishes have been pouring in for the actress from her fans and friends from the industry. Friends and colleagues from Bollywood like Sonam Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and others took to their social media handle to wish the actress.

Actor Salman Khan, who shares a good bond with Katrina, took to Twitter to wish her. Sharing a very dreamy still from their film Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman wrote, "Happy bday Katrina."

Happy bday Katrina. . pic.twitter.com/LFLVUHGgzk

— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 16, 2020

Salman and Katrina's on screen pairing have been loved by their fans. The two were last seen together in the 2019 film Bharat directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. They have also created magic on screen with Ek Tha Tiger and its sequel Tiger Zinda Hai.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in the film Sooryavanshi also starring Akshay Kumar. The film directed by Rohit Shetty was supposed to release in March, but the film is now expected to be released on Diwali 2020.

