“Share with no expectations,” says Nakuul Mehta as he pens his thoughts on the journey of an artist

Actor Nakuul Mehta is one of the finest actors of Indian television right now. He has proved his versatility with the roles he has essayed over the years. Apart from being an actor, the actor is also known to pen his thoughts in an articulate manner.

Nakuul recently took to his Instagram feed to share his thoughts about how the journey of an actor should be. “The journey of earning our space in the spotlight to stepping aside and allowing the light to shine others is essentially the journey of an artiste. Don't let society, pop culture, or others fool you into self-preservation,” he wrote.

He continued, “Our light never dims upon sharing, it only expands when you include others and stop making it about yourself. Share with no expectations. Celebrate them for no reason. It is the only reason we are here doing what we do. This is the only way, we expand the realm of our own light.”

Share. Celebrate. Expand

