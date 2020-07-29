4 Years of Dishoom: Varun Dhawan reveals John Abraham ate 21 watermelons in a day while filming in a desert

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle to mark four years of the film Dishoom in which he was seen alongside John Abraham, Akshaye Khanna, Jacqueline Fernandez and Saqib Saleem. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, it was the first time John and Varun had shared screen and their camaraderie was much appreciated by the audience.

As the film completes four years, Varun took to Instagram to share a still from the film where he and John are seen flaunting their bare upper bodies. Varun also mentioned that John ate 21 watermelons one day when they were filming in the desert. “#4yearsofdishoom. This was one of the best teams I worked with . 2 of my elder brothers always had my back. Maybe its time to get the band back together. Also John ate 21 water melons in one day while filming in the dessert(sic),” he wrote.

John Abraham reposted Varun's post and wrote, "Waiting for Kabir and Junaid to get back together … and eat more watermelon."

Reportedly, Varun Dhawan might reunite with his brother Rohit Dhawan for the sequel of Dishoom.

