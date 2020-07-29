Deepak Dobriyal points out how he has been missing from the posters of films like Hindi Medium and Tanu Weds Manu Returns

Early on Wednesday, actor Deepak Dobriyal took to social media to remind people how he has been an integral part of several hit films over the years but did not make it to the poster. Dobriyal has played pivotal roles in hit films like Hindi Medium, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Gulaal, Omkara and others.

He first shared the poster of Omkara as the film completed 14 years on July 28. Sharing the poster of the film which features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Konkona Sen Sharma and Bipasha Basu, he wrote, “poster me nahi tha,,par main bhi tha is film me. kisi ko nazar aaya??”

poster me nahi tha,,par main bhi tha is film me. kisi ko nazar aaya??????????????????????????????????????????????????

Deepak then shared the poster of the film Gulaal directed by Anurag Kashyap. “Is film me bhi tha main,, par film ka naam bhool gaya.. isme bhi kuch kiya tha maine. kisi ko yaad hai??? kya film thi aur kya kaam tha mera?????,"” he wrote, sharing the poster of the film which features Kay Kay Menon, Aditya Srivastava , Raj Singh Chaudhary and Abhimanyu Singh.

Is film me bhi tha main,, par film ka naam bhool gaya.. isme bhi kuch kiya tha maine. kisi ko yaad hai??? kya film thi aur kya kaam tha mera????? ????????????

He followed Gulaal with the poster of Tanu Weds Manu Returns in which he plays the role of Madhavan's best friend. “isme bhi tha.(film me)Agli baar tag karen to working stills zarur post keejiyega,” he wrote.

Isme bhi tha.(film me)???????????? Agli baar tag karen to working stills zarur post keejiyega.????

He also shared posters of Hindi Medium and Shaurya. “Isme bhi tha. Apan aise hi jiye ja rahe hain bina shikayat ke.ek darkhwast thi, Hamara kaam Working Stills se bhi chal jayega.agli baar tag karen to working still ke saath. shukriya,” he wrote alongside the poster of Shaurya.

isme bhi tha par kam logon ko pata hoga. ????????????????????????????????????????????????????

Isme bhi tha.???????????? Apan aise hi jiye ja rahe hain bina shikayat ke.????????????????????????????ek darkhwast thi, Hamara kaam Working Stills se bhi chal jayega.agli baar tag karen to working still ke saath. shukriya.????????????????

Meanwhile, Deepak Dobriyal was last seen in the film Angrezi Medium in which he played the role of Irrfan Khan’s brother.

