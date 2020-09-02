Ranbir Kapoor’s special bonding with Sanjay Dutt

Ranbir Kapoor has always idolized Sanjay Dutt. This is why he broke his no-biopics rule and agreed to play Sanjay Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani’s bio-pic. Now the bonding has grown even stronger after Dutt’s illness.
Says a close friend of Ranbir, “He has been there seen it before, and that too not long ago. Ranbir took his father (Rishi Kapoor) through the whole journey of cancer treatment. He knows what it is like to watch someone very close go through it.”
Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt visit Sanjay Dutt after his cancer diagnosis
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply