Vaani Kapoor heads to Scotland for Akshay Kumar’s Bell-Bottom

Vaani Kapoor is ecstatic that she is starting to shoot Bell-Bottom! Vaani, who has signed two big films in lockdown like Akshay Kumar’s Bell-Bottom and Ayushmann Khurrana’s untitled love story, is thrilled to be boarding a flight after five months to head to Scotland to start shooting the film with Akshay.

Vaani says, “It feels surreal that I’m starting to shoot for a film! Being back on the sets is a moment that I have been dearly waiting for and I can’t wait to finally start shooting. I will be stepping out of Mumbai too after five months and boarding a flight to go to work. It seems I did all this in another lifetime.”

The actress is glad that the industry is looking to restart after taking a very hard hit due to the pandemic. She says, “It’s been a testing year for all of us but I’m glad that things are slowly starting because we have to adapt to this new normal.”

Vaani is looking forward to her shooting experience with Akshay and feels she will learn a lot from the superstar during the shoot. She says, “This is the first time that I’m working with Akshay sir and I know it will be a really special one. I know I will learn a lot from him. His level of dedication and passion towards his craft is just exemplary and he is an inspiration to us all. Hopefully, people will love our pairing.”

