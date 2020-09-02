Vaani Kapoor heads to Scotland for Akshay Kumar’s Bell-Bottom

Vaani Kapoor is ecstatic that she is starting to shoot Bell-Bottom! Vaani, who has signed two big films in lockdown like Akshay Kumar’s Bell-Bottom and Ayushmann Khurrana’s untitled love story, is thrilled to be boarding a flight after five months to head to Scotland to start shooting the film with Akshay.
Vaani says, “It feels surreal that I’m starting to shoot for a film! Being back on the sets is a moment that I have been dearly waiting for and I can’t wait to finally start shooting. I will be stepping out of Mumbai too after five months and boarding a flight to go to work. It seems I did all this in another lifetime.”
The actress is glad that the industry is looking to restart after taking a very hard hit due to the pandemic. She says, “It’s been a testing year for all of us but I’m glad that things are slowly starting because we have to adapt to this new normal.”
