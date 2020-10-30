Kesari director Anurag Singh to direct Varun Dhawan-starrer Sanki?

One of the biggest hits of 2019 was Kesari, starring Akshay Kumar. The period action drama was loved for its massy treatment due to which it worked pan-India. And now if reports are to be believed, then this talented filmmaker is all set to direct Varun Dhawan in the Sajid Nadiadwala production, titled Sanki.

A source close to the project says, “Kesari was a very successful film and it got Anurag Singh noticed. He has already made a mark with some very entertaining films in Punjabi cinema and Kesari’s success gave a boost to his career. He was offered several films and finally he decided to come on board for Sanki. He knows the pulse of the audience and hence the team of the film feel he’ll be the right person to helm the subject of Sanki.” It is written by Rajat Arora and reportedly, it is an adaptation of a successful South film.

The source further adds, “Varun Dhawan will be playing to the gallery in this actioner. He has grown up enjoying such films and is happy that he’s finally getting a chance to act in this space. Audiences have accepted him in comic roles and with Sanki; they are going to love him in the action avatar as well.”

Varun Dhawan who was recently on multiple trips, to Goa and Maldives, is now all set to go back to the film sets. He’ll commence by shooting for Good Newwz (2019) director Raj Mehta’s Jug Jug Jiyo, co-starring Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. It goes on floors in November and will be filmed in Chandigarh, Mumbai and a foreign location. He’ll then proceed to Stree (2018) director Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya. It is reportedly a ‘dark monster comedy’ and that Shraddha Kapoor has been paired opposite him. It’s only after completing Bhediya that he’ll begin work on Sanki.

Incidentally, almost 10 years ago, there were rumours that Sajid Nadaidwala has titled Kick remake as Sanki. In an exclusive Bollywood Hungama interview in 2011, the filmmaker had refuted these rumours. The film was then named Kick (2014), just like its original version. “Sajid Nadiadwala has had the rights to the title with him since a long time. He felt it is apt for the Varun Dhawan-starrer and hence, decided to finally use this title.”

Also Read: SCOOP: Varun Dhawan 2.0: After Sriram Raghavan, Anurag Singh, actor to team up with Amar Kaushik on a comedy?

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results