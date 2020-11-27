Radhika Apte reminisces her night at the Emmy’s in her latest social media post

Radhika Apte has always delivered projects which leave the viewers in total awe of her talent. One of her most loved and appreciated works being the characters in Sacred Games and Lust Stories of Anjali Mathur and Kalindi respectively.

Both the projects displayed Radhika's versatility beautiful highlighting her talent and were nominated to the Emmy's too. Radhika took over the internet and OTT with these projects and her spectacular performances. Her work flexibility and work dedication makes her one of the most celebrated actress' on OTT.

Reminiscing her time at the Emmy's Radhika posted a beautiful moment captured on her social media with the caption,"????Posted @withregram • @motwayne This day, last year… A night at the International Emmys. The teams of #sacredgames and #luststories. We didn’t win but we did make our presence felt 🙂 Thank you @netflix_in and @iemmys for the memories!!"

Radhika's latest performance in Raat Akeli Hai alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui was highly appreciated and her character of Noor Inayat Khan in A Call to Spy was highly appreciated by the critics and the audience.

