Sana Khan shares stunning pictures with husband Mufti Anas from her wedding day

Sana Khan’s recent wedding pictures have been going viral on the internet. The former actress has been sharing ethereal pictures from her wedding functions after she announced that she will no longer be a part of the industry, close to a month ago. From her Walima pictures to her Mehendi pictures, she has donned some beautiful outfits that were redefining elegance and poise.

As she completed one week of being married to Mufti Anas, she has shared pictures from her wedding day where she’s seen dressed in a white wedding gown with hijab wrapped around her hair and a tiara to add all the required glam to it. She posted the pictures with the caption, “Never thought halal love could be so beautiful until I married you♥️ Har halal kamo Mai barkat hai ???????? Kya already a week???? @anas_sayied????”.

Take a look at the pictures right here.

Sana Khan has been redefining beauty for us with her wedding looks!

