Salma Agha’s daughter Zara Khan gets rape threats on Instagram; police catch 23-year-old female student from Hyderabad

Pakistani-born British actor Salma Agha's daughter Zara Khan has registered a case at Oshiwara police station after she received rape threats on Instagram. Zara is an actress and singer and has worked in films like Aurangzeb and Desi Kattey.
In her complaint to the police, Zara said that she received rape threats from an unknown person between October 28 and November 3. Upon investigation, the police have identified the accused as a 23-year-old female MBA student in Hyderabad. A Senior Inspector from Oshiwara police stations said that after the complaint was filed they informed the cyber department and took help from the Instagram team to track down the user on the basis of local IP address.
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply