Saif Ali Khan issues clarification and apologises for his previous statement on his character Raavan from Adipurush

Actor Saif Ali Khan was trending on Twitter on Saturday after a section of netizens demanded that he be removed from the upcoming film Adipurush. Directed by Om Raut, Saif has been roped in to play the role of Raavan in the film. The film based on Hindu epic Ramayana will see Prabhas as Ram.
However, in a recent interview, Saif Ali Khan said that Raavan will be shown as “humane” and they will “justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram as revenge for what was done to his sister Surapanikha." However, this statement offended a section of people who took to social media demanding that the actor not be a part of the film.
