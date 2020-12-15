Shah Rukh Khan donates 500 Remdedivir injections for COVID-19 patients in Delhi; Health Minister thanks him

Shah Rukh Khan has time and again stepped up this year to help in every way possible during the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, he donated 500 Remdesivir injections for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain confirmed the news on social media and thanked him for this huge help. "We are extremely thankful to Sh. @iamsrk and @MeerFoundation for donating 500 Remdesivir injections at a time when it was needed the most. We are much obliged for the support extended by you during the time of crisis," the tweet read.

"Thank you @SatyendarJain ji for the appreciation towards @MeerFoundation. This crisis will be overcome only if we continue to maintain a united front. My team and I are available to help in the future as well. Thank you to your team for all their service," Shah Rukh Khan responded to the tweet.

Thank you @SatyendarJain ji for the appreciation towards @MeerFoundation. This crisis will be overcome only if we continue to maintain a united front. My team and I are available to help in the future as well. Thank you to your team for all their service. https://t.co/TJJdRcX9G6

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 11, 2020

In October, Shah Rukh Khan donated 2,000 PPE kits in Chhattisgarh for the health workers who have been working non-stop in this pandemic. In November, SRK donated 20,000 N-95 masks in Kerala.

