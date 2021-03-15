Tara Sutaria tests positive for COVID-19

With the industry opening up and resuming shoot like the pre-COVID days, the number of cases in COVID-19 in Maharashtra has crossed a whopping nine lakh. While the industry has been ensuring to keep all the precautionary measures in place during their shoot, there’s only a limit to where they can control it. With Ranbir Kapoor recently testing positive for COVID-19, the actor has placed himself in home quarantine and is in touch with the doctors for further assistance.
Here’s wishing a speedy recovery to Tara Sutaria.
Also Read: FIRST LOOK: Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria starrer Tadap looks intense, release date revealed
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply