Seema Pahwa tests positive for COVID-19, under home quarantine 

Bollywood celebrities are testing positive for coronavirus. As the industry got back on its feet last year after the lockdown rules, actors have been shooting and completing their pending projects. Since the surge in the cases of COVID-19, many have tested positive for the novel COVID-19. One such star is actress Seema Pahwa who is now under home quarantine.
Actors Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, and Bhumi Pednekar have also been diagnosed with COVID-19.
On the work front, Seema Pahwa made her directorial debut with family drama Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi.
