Seema Pahwa tests positive for COVID-19, under home quarantine 

Bollywood celebrities are testing positive for coronavirus. As the industry got back on its feet last year after the lockdown rules, actors have been shooting and completing their pending projects. Since the surge in the cases of COVID-19, many have tested positive for the novel COVID-19. One such star is actress Seema Pahwa who is now under home quarantine.

Sharing a selfie of herself, Seema wrote, “Positive hun har baat ko le kar. Dekhlo report bhi POSITIVE hi aa gai. I am covid positive. 14 days home Corentin take care (I am positive about everything, and now even my Covid report has come positive! Have been asked to be under home quarantine for the next 14 days).”

Actors Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, and Bhumi Pednekar have also been diagnosed with COVID-19.

On the work front, Seema Pahwa made her directorial debut with family drama Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi.

