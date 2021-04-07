Deepika Padukone looks ethereal in ochre yellow Banarasi silk saree by Sabyasachi Mukherjee

Deepika Padukone can spice up every look with her beauty. It is known that Deepika Padukone has a favourite designer in Sabyasachi Mukherjee. She is often seen donning ethereal collection for promotional events or any festival functions. She had even opted for Sabyasachi for her wedding festivities.

For an ad shoot with Nilaya, which is wall coverings and home furniture fabrics venture by Asian Paints, Deepika Padukone became a part of the collaboration campaign. She wore several looks and all of them were by Sabyasachi.

In most of looks, Deepika went for traditional and glamorous outfits keeping up with the background full of beautiful furniture and wallpapers. In one of the looks, Deepika Padukone wore ochre yellow Banarasi silk saree which she adorned with full length floral print blouse featuring bot neck. She went heavy with the jewellery as she paired pearl choker set, and pair of matching earrings. To complete her royal look, well she went bold with her makeup and opted for kohl eyes, lots of highlighter, blushed cheeks and pink lips, hair all pushed up back in a sleeky bun.

Talking about other few looks, she kept her royal vibes on with different outfits from normal flared pants to anarkali suit our Bollywood queen was slaying it all.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next star in 83 with Ranveer Singh. She has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Nag Ashwin’s next with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, Shakun Batra’s next with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi and The Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan.

