Amitabh Bachchan shares a picture of him sleeping with a brief note for his extended family

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is one of the busiest actors and has multiple releases coming up. He is also an avid social media user and shares details about his life with his fans and followers.
Recently, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and shared a photo of him sleeping after a long day at work. In the picture, Big B can be seen sleeping peacefully under a cozy blanket on his bed. "Sleepin' time…GN", he captioned the Twitter post.
T 3865 – Sleepin' time .. GN pic.twitter.com/V1oAm1VmhM
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 6, 2021
He shared the same picture on his blogpost and wrote, "A few (minutes) ago I yawned, thought lets to bed but the opening of Tumblr, provocative, urges you to say to print to post. The EF greater than all else, especially the yawn. So here, but reserved and short… will make up… perhaps when at work. For now, it's goodnight."
ALSO READ: Neena Gupta to play Amitabh Bachchan’s wife in Goodbye
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply