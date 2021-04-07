Amitabh Bachchan shares a picture of him sleeping with a brief note for his extended family

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is one of the busiest actors and has multiple releases coming up. He is also an avid social media user and shares details about his life with his fans and followers.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and shared a photo of him sleeping after a long day at work. In the picture, Big B can be seen sleeping peacefully under a cozy blanket on his bed. "Sleepin' time…GN", he captioned the Twitter post.

T 3865 – Sleepin' time .. GN pic.twitter.com/V1oAm1VmhM

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 6, 2021

He shared the same picture on his blogpost and wrote, "A few (minutes) ago I yawned, thought lets to bed but the opening of Tumblr, provocative, urges you to say to print to post. The EF greater than all else, especially the yawn. So here, but reserved and short… will make up… perhaps when at work. For now, it's goodnight."

On the work front, Bachchan has started shooting for Vikas Bahl's Goodbye which also stars Rashmika Mandanna. It was recently announced that he will also star alongside Deepika Padukone in the remake of Hollywood hit The Intern.

ALSO READ: Neena Gupta to play Amitabh Bachchan’s wife in Goodbye

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results