Ranveer Singh gives major style inspiration in floral black shirt, striped trousers and a beret

Ranveer Singh can never leave a chance to amaze us with his bold and groovy styles! Whether it is a red carpet look, promotional look, airport look or any other casual look, his zany style is always on point and is never unpleasant to the eyes!

On Wednesday early morning, Ranveer Singh made a significant impression at the Mumbai airport! Keeping up with the summer vibes and moving on to the prints, he wore black floral shirt with black and white striped trousers paired up with silver metallic sneakers.

He teamed up the look with a black watch, a silver chain and super cool triangular shades. To complete the look, he wore season’s trendiest accessory which is a beret. Of course nowadays no look is complete without a mask, and Ranveer opted for a black mask!

Ranveer shared a selfie in a black and white classic look on Instagram before heading for the airport. The actor definitely gave major style inspiration for this summer.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently on the last schedule of Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde also star in the film. Ranveer has Kabir Khan’s 83 scheduled for June 4, 2021 release. He also stars in Jayeshbhai Jordaar and a romance drama with Alia Bhatt.

