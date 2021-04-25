Neetu Kapoor befriends Alia Bhatt’s cat Edward as the actress holidays in Maldives with Ranbir Kapoor; shares picture

Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor shared a picture of her new friend on her Instagram stories and the common link between the two is actress Alia Bhatt. Neetu shared the picture of Alia's white persian cat Edward on her Instagram stories.
This is the first time ever that Neetu has shared a picture of Alia's cat. Sharing the picture, Neetu addressed Edward as her new friend. "My new friend Edward… friendship that started with a wink," wrote the actress along with a picture of Edward staring into the camera with a wink.
Alia Bhatt who is dating actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is also Neetu Kapoor's son is currently in Maldives. The B-Town couple had headed for the island nation a couple of days back. Both Ranbir and Alia recently recovered from COVID. While Ranbir had tested positive in March, Alia tested positive in the first week of April.
