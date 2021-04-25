Suniel Shetty admits making mistakes; says nobody will risk a Rs. 50 crore film with him but will risk a Rs. 500 crore film with Akshay Kumar

Actor Suniel Shetty has been part of the film industry for three decades now and has worked in different film industries across India. He recently said that his problem is not being typecast but playing safe.

Suniel Shetty made his screen debut with the Hindi film Balwan in 1992 and was soon termed as an action hero. He made a mark as an action hero with films like Mohra, Border, Sapoot among others. He also dabbled in the comedy genre with films like Hera Pheri, Awaara Paagal Deewana and also the old villain's role like in Main Hoon Na.

Suniel believes his biggest problem is playing safe. He said that it is not the subject that affects him as much as the banners one chooses to go with like 'I will only work with XYZ', 'who's the director?'. He said that it shows one does not have their own judgement.

The 59-year-old actor feels that the new generation of actors have to create an individual style. He said that according to him an actor who takes no risk is no actor. He praised Tiger Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana and Salman Khan for being self made and having their own style. Shetty further said that they have made mistakes but there were Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn who came out with flying colours.

Talking about box office collections, Suniel said that nobody will risk a Rs 50 crore film with him but they will risk a Rs 500 crore film with Akshay Kumar. Shetty added that he has made mistakes but is fine with it as he believes that experience will be used by his son, Ahan who is all set to make his debut.

