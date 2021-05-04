Deepika Padukone’s father Prakash Padukone hospitalised for COVID-19; mother and sister also test positive

Actor Deepika Padukone's father Prakash Padukone who is a renowned Indian badminton player has been hospitalised after he tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently recovering from the virus at a hospital in Bengaluru and is likely to be discharged later this week. Deepika's mother Ujjala and sister Anisha Pdukone have also tested positive.
Reportedly, around 10 days back, all three members of the Padukone family developed symptoms and got themselves tested which turned out to be positive. The three isolated themselves at home. But when Prakash Padukone's fever continued even after a week, he was hospitalised on Saturday.
Prakash Padukone is a popular figure in the badminton world and is the first Indian to win the prestigious All England Championships title in 1980.
