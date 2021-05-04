Vir Das raises Rs. 7 lakhs for charity while making 200 doctors and nurses laugh

Many Bollywood and Television celebrities have come forward to raise funds for the needy ones who have been affected in the COVID-19 pandemic since the second wave hit the nation. They have been creating awareness through their social media handles constantly and have been appealing to their followers and fans to help as much as possible.

Recently, stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das announced on Monday that he raised about Rs. 7 lakhs for charity, apart from entertaining 200 doctors and nurses over the weekend.

The Go Goa Gone actor took it to his Twitter and wrote, "Very happy to announce we raised about 7 lakhs for both our charities, and also made 200 doctors and nurses laugh this weekend. Thank you to everyone who bought tickets. We will make sure the money gets to those who need it. #VirDasAtHome.”

Very happy to announce we raised about 7 lakhs for both our charities, and also made 200 doctors and nurses laugh this weekend. Thank you to everyone who bought tickets. We will make sure the money gets to those who need it. ???? #VirDasAtHome

— Vir Das (@thevirdas) May 3, 2021

Vir Das will now be hosting series of virtual shows and donate the proceeds to the charities in need.

Also Read: Vir Das joins Judd Apatow’s mega directorial project The Bubble for Netflix

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results