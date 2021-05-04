Raveena Tandon arranges 300 oxygen cylinders for people in Delhi, encourages everyone to help

Amidst this COVID crisis, Raveena Tandon has been helping people in need. The actress has been actively coming to provide resources across Pan India amid the COVID-19 crisis.
Raveena and her team have been in constant touch with the police and NGOs to break the chain and operate smoothly. Recently, Raveena responded to a plea by doctors at a hospital in Delhi for oxygen cylinders. The actress transported 300 oxygen cylinders to Delhi. She came forward to help as the hospitals are charging a huge amount of money for oxygen cylinders and the ones who may not able to afford them are suffering.
She further encouraged people to come out and help at this crucial hour and slammed the ones who are indulged in the black market of oxygen cylinders. The actress said that she hopes that the black market people are caught and brought under notice as they like vultures feeding on the nation.
