Raveena Tandon arranges 300 oxygen cylinders for people in Delhi, encourages everyone to help

Amidst this COVID crisis, Raveena Tandon has been helping people in need. The actress has been actively coming to provide resources across Pan India amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Raveena and her team have been in constant touch with the police and NGOs to break the chain and operate smoothly. Recently, Raveena responded to a plea by doctors at a hospital in Delhi for oxygen cylinders. The actress transported 300 oxygen cylinders to Delhi. She came forward to help as the hospitals are charging a huge amount of money for oxygen cylinders and the ones who may not able to afford them are suffering.

Raveena Tandon ensured that medical help reaches the people in need. She also helped late Pandit Rajan Mishra, but sadly he couldn't be saved. The actress in a conversation with a tabloid said dishearteningly that it is unbelievable what is happening right now, like an apocalypse. Hence, she is responding to all requests that are coming daily for oxygen kits to oxygen cylinders and oxygen concentrators through her friends and volunteers pan India. She and her team are trying to put together everything possible. In the process, one of her team member tweets and as soon as help is available, they get in touch with the person in need so that he or she gets their requirement fulfilled.

She further encouraged people to come out and help at this crucial hour and slammed the ones who are indulged in the black market of oxygen cylinders. The actress said that she hopes that the black market people are caught and brought under notice as they like vultures feeding on the nation.

Also Read: Akshaye Khanna and Raveena Tandon come together for the first time as rivals in Vijay Gutte’s Legacy

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results