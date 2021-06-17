Megan Thee Stallion grooves to her song ‘Thot Shit’ in nothing but a graphic crop top and a thong

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is very active on her social media, and loves sharing and updating her fans with her day-to-day life.

Recently, the star shared an Instagram reel with her fans where she was seen grooving to her song ‘Thot Shit’ and well, busting out some moves. In the video, she wore a graphic cropped shirt and black V-shaped thong. She accessorised the look with trendy bucket hat.

Megan Thee Stallion was all about twerking in the video. She captioned her reel, “Who else gotta stop at every mirror in the house.”

On the work front, Megan Thee Stallion recently released the music video for her song ‘Movie´.

